US HDG exports up 10 percent in November

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 22:14:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 103,769 mt in November 2022, up 10.0 percent from October but down 0.6 percent from November 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $149.7 million in November, compared to $137.4 million in the previous month and $127.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in November with 54,840 mt, compared to 46,604 mt in October and 56,232 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 47,018 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in November.


