US finds subsidy on HRC from South Korea

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 12:07:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain hot rolled steel flat products from South Korea for the period between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

The DOC found that South Korean producers Hyundai Steel Company and POSCO received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The final subsidy rates are at 0.76 percent for Hyundai Steel and 0.86 percent for POSCO.

According to the preliminary results, the subsidy rates had been determined at 0.78 percent for Hyundai Steel and 0.88 percent for POSCO.


