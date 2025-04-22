US exports of plates in coil down 31.9 percent in February from January

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 24,512 mt in February this year, down 31.9 percent month on month and down 41.3 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $25.6 million in February, compared to $34.6 million in the previous month and $46.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in February with 15,495 mt, compared to 25,671 mt in January and 29,143 mt in February last year. The other top destination was Canada with 8,485 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in February.