 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US exports of plates in coil down 31.9 percent in February from January

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 03:42:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 24,512 mt in February this year, down 31.9 percent month on month and down 41.3 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $25.6 million in February, compared to $34.6 million in the previous month and $46.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in February with 15,495 mt, compared to 25,671 mt in January and 29,143 mt in February last year. The other top destination was Canada with 8,485 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in February.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable

22 Apr | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in March

22 Apr | Steel News

Only Asian prices slide in Turkey’s plate market, local and EU offers stable

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 16, 2025

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.1% in early April

16 Apr | Steel News

US steel exports down 13.3 percent in February from January

16 Apr | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable

14 Apr | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down five percent in February from January

14 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSUL to modernize its hot strip mill

11 Apr | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 15, 2025

10 Apr | Flats and Slab