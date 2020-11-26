﻿
English
US DOC rescinds review of AD and CVD order on corrosion resistant steel from China and S. Korea 

Thursday, 26 November 2020 12:27:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has rescinded the administrative review of the countervailing duty order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products from China for the period January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2018.

The review was initiated in July 2019. In December 2019, local producers withdrew their request for an administrative review.

The DOC has also announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on given products from South Korea for the period July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019,

The review was initiated in September 2019. The petitioners are Metal One America, Inc., Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc., and Stemcor USA Inc.

Accordingly, the DOC has calculated weighted-average dumping margin rate of 0-0.75 percent for Dongkuk Steel Co. Ltd., Hyundai Steel Cooperation, POSCO Coated & Color Steel Co., Ltd. and two other producers/exporters.

In December 2019, local producers withdrew their request for an administrative review for 19 companies. As no other party requested a review of those companies, the DOC rescinded this administrative review with respect to those companies.


