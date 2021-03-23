﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC lowers AD duty on wire rod from POSCO

Tuesday, 23 March 2021 13:38:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on carbon and alloy steel wire rod imported from South Korean steel producer POSCO for the period between October 31, 2017 and April 30, 2019. 

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that POSCO’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review and calculated weighted average dumping margins of 0.94 percent, down by more than 40 percentage points compared to the rate of 41.10 percent in 2018.


Tags: wire rod  quotas & duties  North America  longs  USA  POSCO  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Mar

US assigns de minimis CVD rate for cut-to-length plate from POSCO
22  Mar

US issues preliminary result of CVD review on rebar from Turkey
15  Mar

US Court rejects Thyssenkrupp Materials North America’s challenge to Section 232 exclusion process
09  Mar

US DOC to continue AD order on cut-to-length plate from China
23  Feb

US issues preliminary result of CVD review on HRC from Hyundai Steel