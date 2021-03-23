US DOC lowers AD duty on wire rod from POSCO

Tuesday, 23 March 2021 13:38:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on carbon and alloy steel wire rod imported from South Korean steel producer POSCO for the period between October 31, 2017 and April 30, 2019.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that POSCO’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review and calculated weighted average dumping margins of 0.94 percent, down by more than 40 percentage points compared to the rate of 41.10 percent in 2018.