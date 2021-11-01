US DOC issues statement on steel consultations with Japan

Monday, 01 November 2021 22:27:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Department of Commerce issued a statement Sunday regarding the ongoing consultations between the United States and Japan on issues related to steel and aluminum.

The DOC said that it is consulting closely with Japan on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminum, with a focus on the impacts of overcapacity on the global steel and aluminum markets, the need for like-minded countries to take collective action to address the root causes of the problem, and the climate impacts of the sectors.

“As treaty allies who share democratic values, the United States is committed to working together with Japan to address the challenges of the 21st century, while supporting our industries and workers,” the DOC said in a statement. “The United States looks forward to working with Japan and other partners to restore market-orientation and tackle carbon-emissions across all types of production in the steel and aluminum industry.”