US DOC issues preliminary review results for Turkish standard pipe

Thursday, 23 July 2020 17:08:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a notice published in the Federal Register, the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on welded carbon steel pipe and tube products (standard pipe) from Turkey.

During the review period from May 1, 2018, to April 30, 2019, Turkish pipe producers were found to have made sales of standard pipe at less than normal value. Accordingly, the DOC calculated weighted-average dumping margins of 12.03 percent for Borusan, Tosyalı, Erbosan and nine other pipe producers/exporters.

The DOC also made a preliminary determination that Cinar Boru, Noksel Selik, Cayirova, Yucel, Yucelboru, Toscelik Endustrisi A.S., Tosyali Ticaret, and Toscelik Metal had no reviewable entries during the period of review. 

The products subject to the review currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7306.30.10.00, 7306.30.50.25, 7306.30.50.32, 7306.30.50.40, 7306.30.50.55, 7306.30.50.85, and 7306.30.50.90.


