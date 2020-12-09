US DOC issues final AD/CVD margins for forged steel fluid end blocks from four countries

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 21:32:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced affirmative final determinations in the antidumping duty (AD) investigations of forged steel fluid end blocks (fluid end blocks) from Germany and Italy, and affirmative final determinations in the countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of fluid end blocks from China, Germany, India, and Italy. The DOC also announced a negative determination in the AD investigation of fluid end blocks from India.

The DOC determined that exporters from Germany and Italy have dumped fluid end blocks in the United States at rates ranging from 3.82 to 70.84 percent, and 0.00 to 58.48 percent, respectively.

In addition, Commerce determined that exporters from China, Germany, India, and Italy received countervailable subsidies at the following rates:

16.80 to 337.07 percent for China

5.86 to 14.81 percent for Germany

5.20 percent for India

3.12 to 44.86 percent for Italy

The petitioners estimate that the value of imports of forged steel fluid end blocks in 2018 from China, Germany, India, and Italy was approximately $17.8 million, $23.3 million, $44.4 million, and $46.4 million, respectively.

The petitioners are the FEB Fair Trade Coalition (Cleveland, OH), Ellwood City Forge Company, Ellwood Quality Steels Company, and Ellwood National Steel Company (collectively, the Ellwood Group) (Ellwood City, PA), and A. Finkl & Sons (Finkl Steel) (Chicago, IL).

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) is currently scheduled to make its final injury determinations on or about January 21, 2021.