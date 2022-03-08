﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC issues final AD duty on HRC from South Korea

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 14:09:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain hot rolled steel flat products from South Korea for the period between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korean companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.57 percent for POSCO, 3.62 percent for Hyundai Steel and 2.95 percent for seven other South Korean companies.

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from March 7. 

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins were 2.43 percent for POSCO, 4.03 percent for Hyundai Steel and 3.50 percent for seven other South Korean companies.


Tags: flats  USA  North America  quotas & duties  hrc  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

02 Mar

US issues preliminary AD review results on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea
24 Feb

US DOC to continue AD orders on stainless wire rod from three countries
21 Feb

US DOC initiates circumvention inquiry on welded standard pipe imports
18 Feb

US DOC to continue AD orders on circular welded pipe from three countries
10 Feb

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Belgium