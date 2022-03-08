US DOC issues final AD duty on HRC from South Korea

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 14:09:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain hot rolled steel flat products from South Korea for the period between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korean companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.57 percent for POSCO, 3.62 percent for Hyundai Steel and 2.95 percent for seven other South Korean companies.

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from March 7.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins were 2.43 percent for POSCO, 4.03 percent for Hyundai Steel and 3.50 percent for seven other South Korean companies.