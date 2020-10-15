US DOC announces final AD/CVD margins for forged steel fittings from Korea and India

Thursday, 15 October 2020 19:53:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced affirmative final determinations in the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of forged steel fittings from India and Korea (AD only).

The DOC determined that producers and/or exporters from Korea and India have sold forged steel fittings at less than fair value in the United States at rates ranging from 17.08 percent to 198.38 percent for Korea, and 0.00 percent to 293.40 percent for India.

In addition, the DOC determined that producers and/or exporters from India received countervailable subsidies at rates ranging from 2.64 percent to 300.77 percent.

In 2019, imports of forged steel fittings from Korea and India were valued at an estimated $62.6 million and $104.2 million, respectively.

The petitioners are Bonney Forge Corporation (Mount Union, PA) and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) is currently scheduled to make its final injury determinations on or about November 27, 2020. If the ITC makes affirmative final injury determinations, the DOC will issue AD and CVD orders. If the ITC makes negative final determinations of injury, the investigations will be terminated, and no orders will be issued.