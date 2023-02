Thursday, 09 February 2023 15:14:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce has completed the administrative review of the antidumping duties on certain corrosion-resistant steel (HDG) products from South Korea and has found that countervailable subsidies are being provided to producers and exporters under review during the period of between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

Accordingly, the countervailable subsidy rates stand at 0.27 percent, de minimis, for Hyundai Steel and at 9.47 percent for the other seven companies.