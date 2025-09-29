 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US Department of Energy cancels $13 billion in climate funds, shifts focus to energy security

Monday, 29 September 2025 15:35:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced plans to return more than $13 billion in unobligated funds originally allocated for climate initiatives under the previous administration.

In its official statement, the DOE explained that the decision is consistent with the Trump administration’s policy of halting what it calls “wasteful spending” and redirecting resources toward traditional energy security priorities.

Official statements and political context

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright emphasized that the decision fulfills President Trump’s campaign commitments. He said that the people elected President Trump largely because of the last administration’s reckless spending on climate policies that fed inflation and failed to provide any real benefit to them. By returning these funds to the US taxpayer, the Trump administration is affirming its commitment to advancing more affordable, reliable, and secure American energy and being more responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.

The announcement follows the Working Families Tax Cut, signed earlier this year, which instructed federal agencies to reduce spending and return unused funds to the Treasury.

Implications for climate and energy programs

The returned funds had been earmarked for climate initiatives, including clean energy innovation, industrial decarbonization programs, and grid modernization efforts. The rollback is expected to slow or halt several planned climate-related projects, though specific program cancellations have not yet been detailed.

This reallocation aligns with the Trump administration’s broader energy strategy, which prioritizes domestic fossil energy production, grid reliability, and cost control over federal investment in clean technologies.

The DOE reaffirmed that it remains focused on its core mission of delivering affordable, reliable, and secure energy to the American public while improving operational efficiency and fiscal accountability.


Tags: US North America Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Tenaris increases sustainability with $85 million upgrade to Koppel mill in US

25 Sep | Steel News

American Iron and Steel Institute applauds EPA power plant rule

11 Jun | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs scraps hydrogen-based steel project

05 Jun | Steel News

Hyundai Steel and POSCO join forces for steel production in US

21 Apr | Steel News

SSAB withdraws from talks with US government for decarbonization project

17 Jan | Steel News

CEBA: Decarbonization of US steel industry to require huge amounts of electricity

20 Nov | Steel News

Nucor Louisiana set world record for DRI production at ENERGIRON plant

06 Nov | Steel News

US Steel, Molten Industries and CPFD Software to collaborate on carbon emissions reduction

24 Jul | Steel News

AISI and partners receive grant for increasing clean steel production

18 Jul | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs sets new emissions reduction targets

27 May | Steel News