US Department of Commerce to lower AD duties on CTL from Italy

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 16:21:52 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

The US Department of Commerce has announced the results of its latest antidumping review on carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plates (CTL) from Italy.

Should the results of the review be confirmed, the current duties on Italy’s CTL exports would move down slightly.

In the period of the review, i.e., May 1, 2019, through April 30, 2020, certain Italian producers sold CTL to the US with a 1.21-1.37 percent dumping margin.

Accordingly, a source told SteelOrbis that they expect this margin to be the new antidumping duty, if the International Trade Administration confirms the review’s results.

Last year, the US DOC surveyed CTL sales from Italy between May 1, 2018, through April 30, 2019. According to the report, the dumping margin rate on Italian CTL exports stood at 1.23-1.39 percent. As a result, for the first time since 2017, the US DOC lowered the AD duties from 6.08-22.19 percent to the current rates of 1.23-1.39 percent.


