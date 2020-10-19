﻿
US cut-length plate imports up 22.6 percent in August

Monday, 19 October 2020 19:39:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 22,654 mt in August 2020, up 22.6 percent from July but down 28.2 percent from August 2019 levels. By value cut-length plate imports totaled $17.5 million in August 2020, compared to $13.9 million in the previous month and $29.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in August, with 14,802 mt, compared to 15,433 mt in July and 14,402 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in August include Korea, with 4,281 mt; Sweden, with 1,365 mt; and Finland, with 1,094 mt.


