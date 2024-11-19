 |  Login 
US CRC imports up 1.3 percent in September from August

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 04:57:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 120,131 mt in September this year, up 1.3 percent month on month and up 27.6 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $128.7 million in September this year, compared to $123.8 million in August and $98.4 million in September last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in September, with 40,847 mt, compared to 39,940 mt in August and 38,808 mt in September last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in September include Taiwan with 22,056 mt, South Korea with 12,663 mt, Vietnam with 8,955 mt, and Australia with 6,930 mt.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

