US CRC exports up 0.7 percent in September from August

Thursday, 14 November 2024 22:02:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 72,810 mt in September this year, up 0.7 percent month on month and up 14.7 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $86.4 million in September, compared to $89.6 million in the previous month and $78.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in September with 58,159 mt, compared to 57,370 mt in August and 47,081 mt in September last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 14,220 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in September.


