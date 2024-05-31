﻿
US-based Majestic Steel installs two new coil processing lines at Arkansas plant

Friday, 31 May 2024 14:55:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based steel service center Majestic Steel USA, Inc. has announced that it has installed two new coil processing lines supplied by local equipment manufacturer Red Bud Industries at its Blytheville plant in Arkansas.

One of the lines, which is multi-blanking line, will process cold-rolled steel, galvanized coils and pre-painted coils up to 1,829 millimeters in width and at 4.7 millimeters in thickness. The other line is a new high speed precision blanking line that will allow the company to process cold-rolled steel, galvanized coils and pre-painted coils up to 1,829 millimeters in width and at 1.5 millimeters in thickness.


