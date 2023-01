Monday, 30 January 2023 11:34:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spanish stainless steel producer Acerinox S.A. has announced that it will invest $244 million at its North American Stainless (NAS) plant in the US to increase its flat steel production capacity by 200,000 mt or by 20 percent.

The NAS plant will have a new cold rolling mill, it will upgrade its annealing and pickling lines and enlarge its melt shop.

The investment will create 70 new jobs in addition to the factory’s 1,600 employees.