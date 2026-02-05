 |  Login 
Ukraine's Zaporizhkoks posts lower coke output for Jan 2026 due to war

Thursday, 05 February 2026 12:15:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhkoks, a coke mill belonging to Metinvest group, has announced its production results for January this year.

In the given month, the company produced 59,700 mt of blast furnace (BF) coke, down 19.7 percent year on year.

The year-on-year decline in production volumes in January this year is due to a reduction in coal concentrate supplies caused by shelling of Ukraine’s port and transport infrastructure, which complicates the delivery of raw materials, as well as power supply interruptions, which limit the stable operation of production units.


