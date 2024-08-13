Ukraine’s Kametstal to renovate substation to ensure uninterrupted power supply

Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it has begun modernization of its Novodomennaya substation to improve energy supply.

According to the company, the substation is an integral part of its steelmaking operations, powering its blast furnaces, cooling systems and other main equipment.

During the modernization works, Kametstal will install a state-of-the-art European 6 kV switchgear consisting of 12 cells, increasing the quality of electricity supply and personnel safety. As a result, the Novodomennaya substation will be able to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the company.