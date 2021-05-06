Ukraine-based KZhRK’s net profit up 7.1 percent in 2020

Thursday, 06 May 2021 14:24:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Dnipro region-based Ukrainian iron ore producer Kryviy Rih Iron Ore Industrial Complex (KZhRK) saw its net profit increase by 7.1 percent year on year to UAH1.699 billion ($59.6 million in 2020, according to a local media source. Meanwhile, the company’s revenues in the given period totaled UAH6.6 billion ($231.52 million), rising by 0.7 percent year on year.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, in 2020 the company’s commercial iron ore output amounted to 3.81 million mt, down 13.3 percent year on year.