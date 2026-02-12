Ukraine reports 7.6 percent decline in pig iron output for Jan 2026

In January this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 550,000 mt, down by 21.0 percent month on month and by 7.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production fell by 14.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 16.4 percent year on year to 511,000 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 406,000 mt, moving down by 26.8 percent month on month and by 15.4 percent from the same month last year.