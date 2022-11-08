Ukraine-based KZhRK’s iron ore output down 26.8 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 11:31:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-October period of the current year, Dnipro region-based Ukrainian iron ore producer Kryviy Rih Iron Ore Industrial Complex (KZhRK) mined 2.654 million mt of commercial iron ore, down 26.8 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.

Meanwhile, in October alone, the company’s commercial iron ore output totaled 150,000 mt of sinter ore, consisting of 30,000 mt of iron ore mined at mine Ternivska, 40,000 mt at Kozatska, 40,000 mt at Pokrovska and 40,000 mt at Kryvorizka. The total output in October this year was 47.7 percent lower than in the same month last year, though in line with the initial target for the month in question.