UK government moves towards public acquisition of Speciality Steel UK

The UK government has announced that it will work towards the public acquisition of Speciality Steel UK (SSUK) after concluding that it could not support the proposed sale of the company to the preferred private-sector bidder.

SSUK operates four sites in Rotherham, Stocksbridge, Brinsworth and Wednesbury, supporting more than 1,300 jobs. The company has electric arc furnace-based steelmaking capabilities and produces specialist steels used in sectors including automotive, aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing.

SSUK has been in liquidation since August 2025

SSUK entered liquidation in August 2025 following longstanding financial difficulties under its previous ownership. Since then, the government has funded the independent court-appointed Official Receiver to maintain site safety and continue paying employees while seeking a sustainable future for the business.

According to the government, a lead bidder was identified earlier in 2026. However, following due diligence and discussions, it concluded that the proposal could not provide sufficient long-term stability, certainty and value for money.

Government to assess options for SSUK sites

As a result, the government will develop a proposal for the public acquisition of SSUK, while considering options including the continuation of speciality steel production, advanced manufacturing activities, site regeneration and potential future private investment.

UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds stated that working towards public ownership would keep the available options open while the government works with local authorities, employees, industry representatives and investors to determine a long-term future for the sites. The Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade will work with the Official Receiver, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and local communities on the proposed acquisition and assess options for SSUK's future. The government stated that any future decisions and spending commitments will remain subject to due diligence and will be financed from existing government budgets.