Uğur Dalbeler: Unfair competition may cause production to stop in October-November

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 17:34:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Speaking to Turkish TV channel Bloomberg HT about the warning letter of US deputy secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo sent to Turkish industrial organizations, Uğur Dalbeler, vice president of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (CIB), stated that there will be difficulties in exporting the products that are processed in Turkey with the material imported from Russia.

Saying that Canada will impose sanctions on the steel products manufactured with the raw material and semi-finished products from Russia, Mr. Dalbeler noted that Canada has already initiated a circumvention inquiry on construction steel. Vice president of CIB stated that in addition to Canada, the EU and the US may also initiate circumvention inquiry, so Turkish steelmakers should be cautious in this regard.

Stating that Russia, whose only sales market is Turkey due to the sanctions, has put the local producers in trouble by selling at low prices, Mr. Dalbeler said that the competitiveness of local producers has weakened and therefore they may stop their operations in October or November.


