﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

IDDMIB: Turkey must revoke antidumping duty on stainless steel

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 16:38:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Fikret Kaya, member of the supervisory board of the Istanbul Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters’ Association (IDDMIB), has stated that the eight percent antidumping duty on stainless steel, which is mainly produced in the Far East and a major raw material used by Turkey, must be revoked and that Turkey should produce its own stainless steel to replace imports.

Saying that the duty on stainless steel reduces Turkey’s competitiveness - the third largest stainless steel user in Europe - against Asian producers, Mr. Kaya emphasized that cost calculations are made based on raw materials and that it is very important that the main raw materials should be produced locally.

Pointing out that Turkey exports scrap and ferrochrome cheaply, Kaya stated that, if ferrochrome is used in the domestic market, Turkey will be competitive in export markets by providing an added value of 24 percent in the cost of stainless raw materials alone. Stainless steel consumption capacity in Turkey has increased to approximately 550,000 mt, stainless steel should be produced locally in order to prevent imports. Kaya stated that at least three stainless steel production plants should be built in Turkey, in line with developed countries.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Turkey Europe Steelmaking Opinion 

Similar articles

EU’s HRC and wire rod import quotas allocated for other countries exhausted in new period

03 Jan | Steel News

Turkey introduces 20 percent duty on galvanized strip imports

02 Jan | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable

02 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 52, 2023

28 Dec | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices move up slightly

27 Dec | Flats and Slab

Turkey starts sunset review on imports of stainless steel from China and Taiwan

25 Dec | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 51, 2023

21 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 71.7 percent in November from October

19 Dec | Steel News

Outokumpu to supply low-emission stainless steel to Siemens

14 Dec | Steel News