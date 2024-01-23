﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Veysel Yayan: Turkey aims to be European leader in steel production

Tuesday, 23 January 2024 16:31:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Speaking to Ihlas News Agency, Veysel Yayan, chairman of the Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Assembly of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), evaluated the current state of the Turkish steel industry and the problems it faces.

Noting that Turkey’s steel production amounted to 30.5 million mt in the January-November period last year, Mr. Yayan stated that the figure will be approximately 33.5 million mt for the whole year, with a decrease of 4.8 percent compared to 2022. Stating that this reduction was due to the Turkish steel industry’s decreasing competitiveness resulting from the extraordinary increases in energy prices and the earthquakes which occurred in February last year, Yayan said that new steel plants started operations and that energy prices had now decreased to reasonable levels.

In addition, the TOBB chairman said that the safeguard measure imposed on wire rod imports can enable both the full use of capacities in the country and the increase of export opportunities, and stated that this will contribute, not only to closing the current account deficit, but also to creating added value and providing additional employment in the country. Saying that he hopes that the Turkish steel industry will regain its position as Europe’s largest steel producer with the steps to be taken in 2024 and becoming even stronger in 2025, Yayan stated that the long-term goal is to catch up with South Korea and rank sixth in terms of world steel production.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Opinion 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kardemir to focus on new furnace investments in 2024, may start mining area

09 Jan | Steel News

IDDMIB: Turkey must revoke antidumping duty on stainless steel

02 Jan | Steel News

ÇİB: Turkey becomes net importer for the first time since 2015

20 Dec | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel output rises in October with new capacities

30 Nov | Steel News

Turkish steelmakers remain under strong pressure to export

29 Nov | Steel News

Tayfun Iseri: Market concerned over possible further regionalization

28 Nov | Steel News

Yalçın Ertan: Turkey loses competitiveness, becomes open market for Far East

07 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s steel industry to face additional cost pressure from rising energy tariffs

03 Oct | Steel News

Veysel Yayan: New investments in Gulf region to be a rival to Turkish steel producers

05 Sep | Steel News

Murat Eryılmaz: High energy costs and inflation limit global steel demand

26 Apr | Steel News