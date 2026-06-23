Uğur Dalbeler: Turkish steel sector has grown stronger by adapting to uncertainty

Uğur Dalbeler, chairman of the board of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (ÇİB), shared his views on the resilience and adaptability of the Turkish steel industry in the face of global developments during the Global Steel Dynamics Forum, held in New York on June 16-17.

Organized by World Steel Dynamics and the Association for Iron & Steel Technology, the forum addressed the current outlook for the global steel industry, trade policies, and future expectations.

Turkish industry has learned to live with uncertainty

Speaking during the “Global Steel Perspectives” session, Mr. Dalbeler stated that rapid changes in the global economy are nothing new for Turkish industry. He noted that Turkey has operated under volatile and challenging economic conditions for many years and that its industrial sector has learned how to adapt to uncertainty.

Describing the situation with the words, “Driving without headlights on a foggy night, after a while your eyes adjust,” Mr. Dalbeler emphasized that the Turkish steel sector’s ability to adapt quickly to changing conditions is one of its greatest strengths.

“Turkey is more than just a bridge”

Stating that Turkey’s role in the international system cannot be explained solely by its geographical location, Mr. Dalbeler described the country as not only a bridge between East and West and between Asia and Europe, but also as a strategic energy corridor, a strong logistics hub, and an important player in regional diplomacy.

He noted that Turkey’s geography has historically been characterized by constant change and movement, which has strengthened the reflexes of Turkish industry.

According to Dalbeler, operating in a dynamic environment has transformed companies into organizations that make decisions faster, move more quickly, and identify opportunities earlier. He added that the Turkish steel sector’s adaptability provides a significant competitive advantage in international markets.

Recalling that the Turkish steel industry has faced numerous global crises and market fluctuations in the past, Dalbeler said that the sector has emerged from every difficult period with new capabilities. He stated that although conditions have not always been favorable, the Turkish steel industry has continued to grow, demonstrating its competitiveness.