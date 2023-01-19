UAE’s Masdar signs MoU to develop green hydrogen supply chain between Abu Dhabi and Amsterdam

Thursday, 19 January 2023 11:44:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

United Arab Emirates-based renewable energy company Masdar has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with four Dutch companies Port of Amsterdam, SkyNRG, Evos Amsterdam and Zenith Energy for the development of a green hydrogen supply chain between Abu Dhabi and Amsterdam.

The UAE aims to play a central role in the emerging green hydrogen economy and this partnership is expected to help position Abu Dhabi as a key hub for green hydrogen development.

The green hydrogen will be delivered to key European sectors such as steelmaking via pipeline, truck and barge. Together, the parties will explore several hydrogen transportation methods, with a focus on liquid hydrogen.