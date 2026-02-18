UAE’s Emsteel signs five-year iron ore freight deal with Oldendorff

United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) largest steelmaker Emsteel has announced that it has signed a new long-term freight agreement with Germany-based Oldendorff Carriers, covering the import of key raw materials to the UAE.

Under the five-year deal, Oldendorff will continue to provide dedicated bulk shipping services, ensuring safe, reliable and efficient maritime logistics for Emsteel’s operations.

Annual transport of 5.2 million mt of iron ore pellets

The agreement extends a partnership that has lasted for more than 20 years and has supported Emsteel’s industrial growth and supply chain stability. With an indicative value of around AED 600 million ($163.38 million) over the contract period, the deal reflects the strategic importance of the cooperation.

Oldendorff will handle the transport of approximately 5.2 million mt of iron ore pellets per year from multiple sources, acting as a key logistical link between Emsteel and its suppliers.