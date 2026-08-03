 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UAE's...

UAE's Emsteel delivers strong H1 2026 financial performance

Monday, 03 August 2026 14:20:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UAE-based steelmaker EMSTEEL has announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of this year.

In the second quarter, the company reported revenue of AED 2.4 billion ($653.5 million), up 11 percent year on year, while EBITDA increased 67 percent year on year to AED 457 million ($124.4 million), with the EBITDA margin improving to 19.1 percent from 12.8 percent in the same period of 2025. Net profit for the quarter rose 157 percent year on year to AED 262 million ($71.3 million).

Emsteel's steel division generated revenue of AED 2.1 billion ($571.8 million) in the second quarter, up nine percent year on year, while EBITDA increased 71 percent year on year to AED 382 million ($104 million). The division's EBITDA margin improved to 18.2 percent, compared to 11.6 percent in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Total steel sales, including finished steel products and billets, reached 806,000 mt, remaining broadly in line with the level recorded in the second quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, in the first half of 2026 Emsteel reported revenue of AED 4.6 billion ($1.25 billion), up six percent year on year, while EBITDA increased 74 percent year on year to AED 941 million ($256.2 million).

During the second quarter, Emsteel launched its ES600 high-strength steel rebar, described by the company as the highest-strength steel grade currently produced in the UAE. According to the company, the product enables steel consumption reductions of between 18 percent and 24 percent in construction projects and is already being used in major developments across the UAE.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: UAE Middle East Fin. Reports EMSTEEL 

Similar articles

Derichebourg completes acquisition of Germany-based Scholz following EC approval

03 Aug | Steel News

Local Indian CRC prices stable, supported by stronger July auto sector performance

03 Aug | Flats and Slab

Fortescue achieves record iron ore shipments in FY 2025-26, advances green metal project

03 Aug | Steel News

Local Indian HRC bookings improve slightly amid anticipated base price hikes by mills

03 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 3, 2026

03 Aug | Longs and Billet

JFE Steel produces first reduced iron prototype using green hydrogen

03 Aug | Steel News

Palestine and Peru drive shift in Turkey's rebar export markets in H1 2026

03 Aug | Steel News

South Africa's base metal export value down 7.1 percent in January-June 2026

03 Aug | Steel News

UNESID: Incorrect steel classification could add €300/mt in CBAM costs

03 Aug | Steel News

India's passenger car sales show robust double-digit growth in July 2026

03 Aug | Steel News