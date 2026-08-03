UAE's Emsteel delivers strong H1 2026 financial performance

UAE-based steelmaker EMSTEEL has announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of this year.

In the second quarter, the company reported revenue of AED 2.4 billion ($653.5 million), up 11 percent year on year, while EBITDA increased 67 percent year on year to AED 457 million ($124.4 million), with the EBITDA margin improving to 19.1 percent from 12.8 percent in the same period of 2025. Net profit for the quarter rose 157 percent year on year to AED 262 million ($71.3 million).

Emsteel's steel division generated revenue of AED 2.1 billion ($571.8 million) in the second quarter, up nine percent year on year, while EBITDA increased 71 percent year on year to AED 382 million ($104 million). The division's EBITDA margin improved to 18.2 percent, compared to 11.6 percent in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Total steel sales, including finished steel products and billets, reached 806,000 mt, remaining broadly in line with the level recorded in the second quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, in the first half of 2026 Emsteel reported revenue of AED 4.6 billion ($1.25 billion), up six percent year on year, while EBITDA increased 74 percent year on year to AED 941 million ($256.2 million).

During the second quarter, Emsteel launched its ES600 high-strength steel rebar, described by the company as the highest-strength steel grade currently produced in the UAE. According to the company, the product enables steel consumption reductions of between 18 percent and 24 percent in construction projects and is already being used in major developments across the UAE.