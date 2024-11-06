 |  Login 
Turkish rebar exports up 1.1 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 11:20:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 17.2 percent year on year and went up by 10.1 percent month on month to 336,245 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $193.70 million, down 15.9 percent year on year and up by 8.2 percent month on month.

In the January-September period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.54 million mt, up 1.1 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 6.6 percent to $1.49 billion, both year on year.

In the first nine months this year, Turkey exported 551,996 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 17.1 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 196,997 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 165,304 mt.
 
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-September period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2023

January-September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2023

September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Yemen

551,996

457,532

-17.1

129,432

44,797

-65.4

Romania

30,774

196,997

540.1

6,396

10,797

68.8

Albania

50,041

165,304

230.3

10,046

29,390

192.6

Ethiopia

213,911

124,695

-41.7

20,244

25,310

25.0

Northern Cyprus

94,999

113,320

19.3

11,920

10,816

-9.3

Syria

66,113

89,449

35.3

6,723

15,953

137.3

Panama

94,878

78,695

-17.1

10,498

-

-

Djibouti

66,975

76,677

14.5

5,817

9,085

56.2

Israel

590,667

75,972

-87.1

109,308

-

-

Jamaica

81,664

75,249

-7.9

14,273

21,195

48.5

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


