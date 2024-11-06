Turkish rebar exports up 1.1 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 17.2 percent year on year and went up by 10.1 percent month on month to 336,245 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $193.70 million, down 15.9 percent year on year and up by 8.2 percent month on month.

In the January-September period, Turkey 's rebar exports amounted to 2.54 million mt, up 1.1 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 6.6 percent to $1.49 billion, both year on year.

In the first nine months this year, Turkey exported 551,996 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 17.1 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey 's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 196,997 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 165,304 mt.



Turkey 's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-September period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2023 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2023 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 551,996 457,532 -17.1 129,432 44,797 -65.4 Romania 30,774 196,997 540.1 6,396 10,797 68.8 Albania 50,041 165,304 230.3 10,046 29,390 192.6 Ethiopia 213,911 124,695 -41.7 20,244 25,310 25.0 Northern Cyprus 94,999 113,320 19.3 11,920 10,816 -9.3 Syria 66,113 89,449 35.3 6,723 15,953 137.3 Panama 94,878 78,695 -17.1 10,498 - - Djibouti 66,975 76,677 14.5 5,817 9,085 56.2 Israel 590,667 75,972 -87.1 109,308 - - Jamaica 81,664 75,249 -7.9 14,273 21,195 48.5