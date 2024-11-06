Turkish rebar exports up 1.1 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 17.2 percent year on year and went up by 10.1 percent month on month to 336,245 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $193.70 million, down 15.9 percent year on year and up by 8.2 percent month on month.
In the January-September period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.54 million mt, up 1.1 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 6.6 percent to $1.49 billion, both year on year.
In the first nine months this year, Turkey exported 551,996 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 17.1 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 196,997 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 165,304 mt.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-September period are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-September 2023
|
January-September 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
September 2023
|
September 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Yemen
|
551,996
|
457,532
|
-17.1
|
129,432
|
44,797
|
-65.4
|
Romania
|
30,774
|
196,997
|
540.1
|
6,396
|
10,797
|
68.8
|
Albania
|
50,041
|
165,304
|
230.3
|
10,046
|
29,390
|
192.6
|
Ethiopia
|
213,911
|
124,695
|
-41.7
|
20,244
|
25,310
|
25.0
|
Northern Cyprus
|
94,999
|
113,320
|
19.3
|
11,920
|
10,816
|
-9.3
|
Syria
|
66,113
|
89,449
|
35.3
|
6,723
|
15,953
|
137.3
|
Panama
|
94,878
|
78,695
|
-17.1
|
10,498
|
-
|
-
|
Djibouti
|
66,975
|
76,677
|
14.5
|
5,817
|
9,085
|
56.2
|
Israel
|
590,667
|
75,972
|
-87.1
|
109,308
|
-
|
-
|
Jamaica
|
81,664
|
75,249
|
-7.9
|
14,273
|
21,195
|
48.5
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below: