Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 2.20% in Feb from Jan

Monday, 21 March 2022 12:09:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.35 percent compared to January and was up by 106.13 percent year on year, while an average rise of 53.21 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In February this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 2.20 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 148.50 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 84.28 percent.

On the other hand, in February this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 3.29 percent compared to January and were up by 107.53 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 55.54 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


