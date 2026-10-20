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Turkish metal producers' foreign sales prices up 1.80 percent in September 2026 from August

Tuesday, 20 October 2026 11:41:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September 2026, Turkish producers' foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.82 percent compared to August and by 33.64 percent year on year, while an average rise of 32.82 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish basic metal industry increased by 1.80 percent month on month and went up by 34.81 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 28.33 percent.

On the other hand, in September Turkish producers' foreign sales prices for fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, went up by 2.11 percent compared to August and increased by 23.33 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 26.81 percent.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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