Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 1.3 percent in October from September

Monday, 20 November 2023 14:04:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 1.35 percent compared to September and increased by 57.25 percent year on year, while an average rise of 51.0 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 1.3 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 40.1 percent compared to the same month of 2022. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 37.3 percent. 

On the other hand, in October Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 2.4 percent compared to September and increased by 58.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 57.8 percent.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

