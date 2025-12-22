 |  Login 
Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 1.19 percent in November 2025 from October

Monday, 22 December 2025 11:00:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 1.02 percent compared to October and by 31.19 percent year on year, while an average rise of 25.67 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 1.19 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 21.52 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 19.33 percent.

On the other hand, in November Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 0.79 percent compared to October and increased by 29.74 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 25.46 percent.


