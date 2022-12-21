﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 0.85% in Nov from Oct

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 12:31:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.28 percent compared to October and by 83.66 percent year on year, while an average rise of 103.17 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 0.85 percent on month-on-month basis and by 80.65 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 126.91 percent.

On the other hand, in November this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 1.31 percent compared to October and by 93.19 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 111.23 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kardemir announces its merchant bar prices

21 Dec | Longs and Billet

Ex-UK deal in Turkey at $379/mt CFR, ex-US price declines in older deal

20 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices mainly fall sharply

20 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish wire rod prices mostly fall

20 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir cuts its wire rod prices                   

20 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir revises wire rod prices for engineering grade products 

20 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish rebar spot prices follow diverse trends

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas cut its longs prices significantly

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

Global View on Scrap: Turkey’s import scrap market stands firm, Asia continues moving up due to competition among buyers

16 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish retail flats prices still increasing while demand remains poor

16 Dec | Flats and Slab