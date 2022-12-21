Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 0.85% in Nov from Oct

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 12:31:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.28 percent compared to October and by 83.66 percent year on year, while an average rise of 103.17 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 0.85 percent on month-on-month basis and by 80.65 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 126.91 percent.

On the other hand, in November this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 1.31 percent compared to October and by 93.19 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 111.23 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.