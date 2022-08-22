Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices down 0.87% in July from June

Monday, 22 August 2022 11:11:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 0.66 percent compared to June and by 111.34 percent year on year, while an average rise of 81.69 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry fell by 0.87 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 134.31 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 117.96 percent.

On the other hand, in July this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 0.97 percent compared to June and by 121.63 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 86.72 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.