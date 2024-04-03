﻿
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 3.95% in March from February

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 13:36:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 3.29 percent month on month and by 51.47 percent year on year, while an average rise of 45.28 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 3.95 percent on month-on-month basis and by 51.62 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 34.58 percent.

On the other hand, in March the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 3.53 percent compared to February and by 60.50 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 54.80 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

