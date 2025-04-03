 |  Login 
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 1.90% in Mar from Feb

Thursday, 03 April 2025 12:36:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 1.88 percent month on month and by 23.50 percent year on year, while an average rise of 35.23 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 1.90 percent on month-on-month basis and by 7.14 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 23.90 percent.

On the other hand, in March the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, grew by 2.79 percent compared to February and by 20.39 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 32.40 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

