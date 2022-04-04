Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 12.09% in Mar from Feb

Monday, 04 April 2022 14:43:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 9.19 percent month on month and by 114.97 percent year on year, while an average rise of 64.30 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In March, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 12.09 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 151.11 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 112.24 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 10.38 percent compared to February and was up 112.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 64.08 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.