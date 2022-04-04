﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 12.09% in Mar from Feb

Monday, 04 April 2022 14:43:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 9.19 percent month on month and by 114.97 percent year on year, while an average rise of 64.30 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In March, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 12.09 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 151.11 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 112.24 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 10.38 percent compared to February and was up 112.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 64.08 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe steelmaking 

Similar articles

01 Apr

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports and imports rise in Jan-Feb, war to negatively hit output
01 Apr

New investment of Turkey’s Ege Çelik to be commissioned in 2023
31 Mar

YISAD discusses effects of war in Ukraine on flat steel market
31 Mar

US Supreme Court rejects Turkish exporters’ petition on Section 232 tariff hike
31 Mar

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for April-June period
24 Mar

Turkey's coking coal imports down 34.9 percent in January
23 Mar

Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 43.7 percent in January
22 Mar

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 38.5 percent in January
21 Mar

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 2.20% in Feb from Jan
21 Mar

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports down 16.3% in January