Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices down 2.54% in August from July

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 2.41 percent month on month and by 143.75 percent year on year, while an average rise of 105.39 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was down by 2.54 percent on month-on-month basis and was up by 93.66 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 119.60 percent.

On the other hand, in August the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 2.10 percent compared to July and by 108.51 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 90.13 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.