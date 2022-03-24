Turkish consumer confidence up 1.9 percent in March

Thursday, 24 March 2022 12:27:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 71.2 points in February this year, was up by 1.9 percent month on month in March this year to 72.5 points, having previously decreased by 2.8 percent month on month in February.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in March the index for the general current economic situation rose by 1.2 percent month on month to 46.4 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months increased by 1.2 percent compared to February to 72.6 points.

Meanwhile, in March the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was up by 9.3 percent to 29.9 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months increased by 4.4 percent to 93.3 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In March, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months rose by 6.3 percent to 10.5 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months increased by 4.1 percent to 7.4 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.