﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish consumer confidence up 1.1 percent in November from October

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 13:52:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 74.6 points in October, was up by 1.1 percent month on month in November this year to 75.5 points, having previously increased by 4.4 percent month on month in October.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in November the index for the general current economic situation increased by 5.9 percent month on month to 48.5 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went up by 0.6 percent compared to October to 73.4 points.

Meanwhile, in November, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods increased by 6.4 percent to 49.2 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months moved down by 0.6 percent to 92.6 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In November, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months was up by 19.2 percent to 15.5 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months increased by 8.4 percent to 8.8 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.


Tags: Turkey Europe Consumption 

Similar articles

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports decline in Jan-Sept, imports rise again

07 Nov | Steel News

Turkish consumer confidence up 4.4 percent in October from September

23 Oct | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel export to import ratio falls to 50 percent in Jan-Aug

02 Oct | Steel News

Turkish consumer confidence up 5.1 percent in September from August

26 Sep | Steel News

Turkish consumer confidence down 15.1 percent in August from July

25 Aug | Steel News

TCUD: Rise in Turkey’s domestic steel demand in H1 still met by imports

03 Aug | Steel News

Turkish consumer confidence down 5.9 percent in July from June

20 Jul | Steel News

Turkish consumer confidence down 6.5 percent in June from May

19 Jun | Steel News

Turkish consumer confidence up four percent in May from April

22 May | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s production and exports may stabilize from June

03 May | Steel News