Turkish consumer confidence up 1.1 percent in November from October

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 13:52:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 74.6 points in October, was up by 1.1 percent month on month in November this year to 75.5 points, having previously increased by 4.4 percent month on month in October.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in November the index for the general current economic situation increased by 5.9 percent month on month to 48.5 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went up by 0.6 percent compared to October to 73.4 points.

Meanwhile, in November, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods increased by 6.4 percent to 49.2 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months moved down by 0.6 percent to 92.6 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In November, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months was up by 19.2 percent to 15.5 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months increased by 8.4 percent to 8.8 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.