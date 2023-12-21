Turkish consumer confidence up 2.6 percent in December from November

Thursday, 21 December 2023 11:40:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 75.5 points in November, was up by 2.6 percent month on month in December this year to 77.4 points, having previously increased by 1.1 percent month on month in October.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in December the index for the general current economic situation increased by 1.4 percent month on month to 49.1 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went up by 3.3 percent compared to November to 75.8 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods increased by 9.1 percent to 53.7 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months moved up by 2.0 percent to 94.5 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In December, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months was up by 9.5 percent to 16.9 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months increased by 12.2 percent to 9.4 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.