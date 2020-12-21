Turkish consumer confidence remains stable in December compared to November

Monday, 21 December 2020 17:46:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 80.1 points in November, remained stable month on month in December this year at 80.1 points, following a 2.2 percent month-on-month decrease in November.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in December the index for the general current economic situation fell by 0.3 percent month on month to 60.9 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months increased by 5.2 percent compared to November to 82.9 points.

Meanwhile, in December the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was down by 3.9 percent to 36.1 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months decreased by 3.8 percent to 92.6 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In December, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months fell by 9.8 percent to 11.9 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months rose by 4.3 percent to 9.7 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.