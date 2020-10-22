Turkish consumer confidence down 0.1 percent in October from September

Thursday, 22 October 2020 12:08:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 82.0 points in September, was down by 0.1 percent month on month in October this year to 81.9 points, following a 3.2 percent month-on-month increase in September.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in October the index for the general current economic situation fell by 7.9 percent month on month to 66.3 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months decreased by 2.3 percent compared to September to 81.4 points.

Meanwhile, in October the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was up by 1.1 percent to 40.4 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months increased by 3.9 percent to 97.4 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In October, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months rose by 30.9 percent to 13.8 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months fell by 2.6 percent to 8.7 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.