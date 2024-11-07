Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 76.0 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 120,737 metric tons, up by 183.4 percent compared to August and by 121.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $72.2 million, increasing by 179.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 126.7 percent year on year.
In the January-September period, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 736,356 mt, up 76.0 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 62.9 percent to $451.18 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 237,496 mt. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 66,950 mt and Australia with 55,585 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-September period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-September 2023
|
January- September 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
September 2023
|
September 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
63,114
|
237,496
|
276.3
|
13,763
|
52,216
|
279.4
|
Bulgaria
|
7,577
|
66,950
|
783.6
|
2,804
|
17,880
|
537.7
|
Australia
|
35,050
|
55,585
|
58.6
|
1,941
|
12,764
|
557.6
|
Spain
|
10,067
|
39,883
|
296.2
|
-
|
9,216
|
-
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
-
|
37,048
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Belgium
|
2
|
34,548
|
>1000.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Italy
|
3,052
|
32,831
|
975.7
|
300
|
5,007
|
>1000.0
|
Israel
|
182,086
|
22,128
|
-87.8
|
13,608
|
-
|
-
|
Egypt
|
7,146
|
14,790
|
107.0
|
414
|
513
|
23.9
|
United Kingdom
|
1,568
|
14,099
|
799.2
|
-
|
2,994
|
-
Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below: