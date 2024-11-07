 |  Login 
Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 76.0 percent in January-September

Thursday, 07 November 2024 12:26:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 120,737 metric tons, up by 183.4 percent compared to August and by 121.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $72.2 million, increasing by 179.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 126.7 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 736,356 mt, up 76.0 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 62.9 percent to $451.18 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 237,496 mt. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 66,950 mt and Australia with 55,585 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-September period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2023

January- September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2023

September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

63,114

237,496

276.3

13,763

52,216

279.4

Bulgaria

7,577

66,950

783.6

2,804

17,880

537.7

Australia

35,050

55,585

58.6

1,941

12,764

557.6

Spain

10,067

39,883

296.2

-

9,216

-

Bosnia-Herzegovina

-

37,048

-

-

-

-

Belgium

2

34,548

>1000.0

-

-

-

Italy

3,052

32,831

975.7

300

5,007

>1000.0

Israel

182,086

22,128

-87.8

13,608

-

-

Egypt

7,146

14,790

107.0

414

513

23.9

United Kingdom

1,568

14,099

799.2

-

2,994

-

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

