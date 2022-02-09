﻿
English
Turkey's rebar exports increase by 26.2 percent in 2021

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 12:32:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 527,411 metric tons, up 15.6 percent compared to November and decreasing by 15.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $527.4 million, increasing by 16.4 percent compared to November and up 27.5 percent year on year.


 

Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 7.15 million metric tons, up 26.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $4.56 billion, increasing by 86.6 percent compared to 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 1.17 million metric tons, up 28.6 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 877,637 metric tons and Singapore with 697,260 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-December 2021

January- December 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2021

December 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

1,172,805

912,161

28.57

163,581

75,259

117.36

Yemen

877,637

861,834

1.83

38,315

26,140

46.58

Singapore

697,260

289,292

141.02

54,030

55,050

-1.85

Hong Kong

427,388

629,177

-32.07

-

96,291

-

Peru

284,796

97,875

190.98

-

20,353

-

Brazil

274,950

40,338

581.62

-

25,175

-

Canada

266,755

497,481

-46.38

42,811

113,724

-62.36

USA

260,871

28,077

829.13

-

-

-

Jamaica

195,110

28,905

575

18,168

-

-

Chile

179,098

95,674

87.20

6,360

24,624

-74.17

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in 2021 are presented below:

 


