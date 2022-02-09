Turkey's rebar exports increase by 26.2 percent in 2021

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 12:32:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 527,411 metric tons, up 15.6 percent compared to November and decreasing by 15.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $527.4 million, increasing by 16.4 percent compared to November and up 27.5 percent year on year.





Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 7.15 million metric tons, up 26.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $4.56 billion, increasing by 86.6 percent compared to 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 1.17 million metric tons, up 28.6 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 877,637 metric tons and Singapore with 697,260 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-December 2021 January- December 2020 Y-o-y change (%) December 2021 December 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 1,172,805 912,161 28.57 163,581 75,259 117.36 Yemen 877,637 861,834 1.83 38,315 26,140 46.58 Singapore 697,260 289,292 141.02 54,030 55,050 -1.85 Hong Kong 427,388 629,177 -32.07 - 96,291 - Peru 284,796 97,875 190.98 - 20,353 - Brazil 274,950 40,338 581.62 - 25,175 - Canada 266,755 497,481 -46.38 42,811 113,724 -62.36 USA 260,871 28,077 829.13 - - - Jamaica 195,110 28,905 575 18,168 - - Chile 179,098 95,674 87.20 6,360 24,624 -74.17

