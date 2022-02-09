Turkey's rebar exports increase by 26.2 percent in 2021

In December last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 527,411 metric tons, up 15.6 percent compared to November and decreasing by 15.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $527.4 million, increasing by 16.4 percent compared to November and up 27.5 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 7.15 million metric tons, up 26.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $4.56 billion, increasing by 86.6 percent compared to 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 1.17 million metric tons, up 28.6 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 877,637 metric tons and Singapore with 697,260 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-December 2021
|
January- December 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
December 2021
|
December 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
1,172,805
|
912,161
|
28.57
|
163,581
|
75,259
|
117.36
|
Yemen
|
877,637
|
861,834
|
1.83
|
38,315
|
26,140
|
46.58
|
Singapore
|
697,260
|
289,292
|
141.02
|
54,030
|
55,050
|
-1.85
|
Hong Kong
|
427,388
|
629,177
|
-32.07
|
-
|
96,291
|
-
|
Peru
|
284,796
|
97,875
|
190.98
|
-
|
20,353
|
-
|
Brazil
|
274,950
|
40,338
|
581.62
|
-
|
25,175
|
-
|
Canada
|
266,755
|
497,481
|
-46.38
|
42,811
|
113,724
|
-62.36
|
USA
|
260,871
|
28,077
|
829.13
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Jamaica
|
195,110
|
28,905
|
575
|
18,168
|
-
|
-
|
Chile
|
179,098
|
95,674
|
87.20
|
6,360
|
24,624
|
-74.17
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in 2021 are presented below: