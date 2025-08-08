Turkey’s HRC imports down 8.3 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 288,532 metric tons, down by 43.8 percent compared to May and up by 5.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $157.08 million, decreasing by 43.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 11.3 percent year on year.

In the first half of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.87 million mt, down 8.3 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 21.3 percent to $1.04 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-June 2025

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 709,485 mt, down 29.7 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 414,867 mt, up 104.9 percent and Egypt with 243,567 mt, down 29.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-June period:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2025 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2025 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 709,485 1,008,560 -29.7 69,082 112,414 -38.5 Russia 414,867 202,498 104.9 104,967 17,010 517.1 Egypt 243,567 345,450 -29.5 34,328 56,970 -39.7 S. Korea 179,816 150,805 19.2 36,714 27,586 33.1 Japan 140,827 87,031 61.8 26,914 5,844 360.5 France 70,561 64,420 9.5 13,202 7,569 74.4 Taiwan 39,686 85,362 -53.5 - 38,179 - Belgium 28,810 24,490 17.6 2,077 3,561 -41.7 Germany 27,014 6,021 348.7 672 268 150.7 Ukraine 5,012 5,053 -0.8 - - -

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-June 2025